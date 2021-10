The global Hereditary Angioedema market was valued at 1635.16 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.27% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. Hereditary angioedema is a rare disease and is mostly mistaken for common allergic reactions and abdominal pain. This is mainly on account of the lack of knowledge among both physicians and patients about the condition. About 40% of the affected patients are diagnosed correctly with hereditary angioedema in the US and Europe. With progress in the diagnostic field and different initiatives undertaken by patient bodies and industry players to spread awareness, the market for hereditary angioedema is projected to grow.

