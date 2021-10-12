CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanjiana Talks Obi-Wan Kenobi Role For The First Time

By Campbell Clark
 8 days ago

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani talks Obi-Wan Kenobi role for the first time. The actor was announced as part of an ensemble cast list back when production began. However, so far there has been no word on exactly who Nanjiani is playing, or how big a role it is in the show? However, the actor has now broken his silence in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Of course, Nanjiani doesn’t quote come out and spill the beans, but judge for yourself based on the quotes below.

