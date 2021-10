Ranking site Niche is out with its list of Alabama 2022′s Standout Schools. The list recognizes public schools that are making a difference in the community. The rankings are based on reviews from students and parents and data that includes school diversity, graduation rates and state test scores for economically disadvantaged and minority students, SAT/ACT, and the quality of colleges that students consider. You can see more on how the rankings were determined here.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO