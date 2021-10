Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has been a big winner during the pandemic as its market cap has ballooned to nearly $200 billion on a surge in demand for online shopping. But Shopify is making a number of investments (including in its fulfillment network, Shopify Plus, and the Shop mobile app) that set it up well to outperform over the next five years. In this episode of Motley Fool Live recorded on Oct. 7, Fool.com contributor Trevor Jennewine explains why Shopify's strong growth should continue.

RETAIL ・ 18 HOURS AGO