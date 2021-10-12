CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 6 2021

By Nick Walters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday night football at its finest! With conference play heating up, the top plays keep on bringing the heat. Nick Walters shows his weekly video edit to capture some of the best moments across the state on October 8th.

  1. Kannon Bartlett, Vilonia WR
  2. Brayden Alexander, Jacksonville DB
  3. Jacobie Walker, Fordyce RB
  4. Daryl Searcy, Robinson RB
  5. Cris O’Neal, Conway KR
  6. Fayetteville Special Teams
  7. Justin Crutchmer, Lake Hamilton RB
  8. Torrance Moore, North Little Rock RB
  9. Daemarion Savoy, Northside DB
  10. Matthew Martinez, White Hall QB

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

