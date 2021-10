Corn is 3 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 6 cents lower and wheat is 4 to 10 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade remaining rangebound and flat spread action as harvest continues to expand into midweek. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas values and soft driving demand short term, albeit with tight stocks with production rebounding 64,000 barrels per day and stocks down another 289,000 barrels to fall below 20 million barrels.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO