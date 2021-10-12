CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

United Colors of Liberty: Sanjana Vallampati

By Rin Ryu
libertywingspan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, sophomores Rin Ryu and Maya Silberman talk...

libertywingspan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

The Liberty

DJ Devil Woman provides music and Eastside Pop Up brings a handcrafted & vintage market for an evening dedicated to the motorcycle community. 2015: Critics Best Bathroom Graffiti (The Liberty's Women's Room) 2010: Readers Best Neighborhood/Dive Bar (TIE: Nomad; Liberty) Located at the Grackle, this popular mini-fleet of food trucks...
AUSTIN, TX
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Colors of fall

A photo of fall foliage taken Oct. 2 by Leif Hoffmann of Clarkston. The photo was taken at one of the farms part of the Green Bluff Growers’ Association north of Spokane. The association helps local farmers with agricultural tourism and harvest festivals.
SPOKANE, WA
libertywingspan.com

Redhawk presence radiates in 2021 TMEA All-Region Choir

Beating hundreds of other high school choir singers in the area, 21 Redhawks placed in the TMEA All-Region Choir Saturday, with nine advancing to Pre-Area choir auditions. “It’s really exciting, especially on the heels of last year where even if kids made the choir they weren’t able to participate in it last year,” choir director Toni Ugolini said. “To have so many kids interested in this and being in it, I think will be a really great experience for them.”
ENTERTAINMENT
aseaofred.com

Watch and Listen: Liberty at ULM

Time: Saturday, October 16, 2021 – 7:00PM Eastern. TV/Online: The Flames return to ESPN+ for this one with Mike Hammett (Play-By-Play) and David Griffith (Color Commentator) announcing the game. Radio: Alan York (Play-By-Play), Brad Butler (Color Commentary), and Jamie Hall (Sideline Reporter) will handle the radio call locally on 88.3...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Colors Of Liberty
nybooks.com

Colors in Conversation

Jed Perl's new book, Authority and Freedom: A Defense of the Arts, will be published this winter. His other books include Paris Without End, New Art City, Magicians and Charlatans, and a two-volume biography of Alexander Calder.  (November 2021)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gamespot

Dungeon Color

Sign In to follow. Follow Dungeon Color, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Journal

Changing colors

Trees and vegetation are turning colors as the fall weather continues. This photo was taken Sunday morning,. Oct. 17 from Peichel’s Hill, several miles east of Fort Ridgely State Park.
ENVIRONMENT
bigrapidsnews.com

Colors of the season

Different shades of fall colors are on display on Loosemore Road in Hume Township near the Huron County Nature Center. With plenty of green still abound in the trees, the red, orange, and yellow leaves stand out more. (Robert Creenan/Huron Daily Tribune)
LIFESTYLE
Gamespot

Colors! Maze

Sign In to follow. Follow Colors! Maze, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
libertywingspan.com

Trivia with TJ: travel

In this week’s edition of Trivia with TJ, WTV’s TJ Krilowicz tests student’s knowledge of travel. TJ Krilowicz is going into his senior year and is in his 4th year at Wingspan. TJ is the host of the weekly segment on the WTV Daily Update “Trivia With...
TRAVEL
inland360.com

Coloring contest

Bust out your crayons (or pencils or markers or paints) and add your own touch to our cryptid-themed cover illustration by Lars Roubidoux. Include your name, age, phone number and city of residence with each submission, and mail to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501 or hand-deliver to 505 Capital St., in Lewiston, by 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
LEWISTON, ID
libertywingspan.com

Rhea of Sunshine: focus on the present

With the first nine week grading period over as of last Friday, students are still attempting to turn in their missing assignments and boost their grades as much as possible, including me. For upperclassmen, this is even more important because their grades can determine many things in their future. Now,...
EDUCATION
hometownsource.com

Kaleidoscope of color

Monticello’s latest mural was completed this week the back wall of Classique Jewelry, located at 141 East Broadway Street in Monticello. Painted by Monticello artist Hallie Leffingwell, the mural depicts a man proposing to a woman amidst a series of different colored spheres. Classique Jewelry owner Hali Sittig was instrumental in making the mural a reality, said Sue Seeger, director of the Monticello Arts Initiative. The mural is the first of five art installations funded through grants from the Swan City Heritage Foundation and the Central Minnesota Arts Board.
MONTICELLO, MN
libertywingspan.com

Picture retakes on Thursday

Students who were absent on picture day back in September can get their picture taken on Thursday in the library during lunch. Picture retake is only for freshmen, sophomores and juniors who missed picture day. Students can look at their picture at www.soimagesphoto.com. This is also the last chance to...
EDUCATION
libertywingspan.com

Featured Athlete: Michael Coppinger

Wingspan: You ran significantly faster in your district meet, what motivated you?. Coppinger: “I went into the race with the worry that it would be the last one I ever ran. A lot of my friends than ran with me at Vandeventer were at the race and when I saw them I started thinking of district as a culmination of my 6 years in cross country.”
SPORTS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Colors of Fall

For those less inclined to be tricked, the real treat of October is in the trees. In the mountains, aspen groves exploded into yellows amidst the resolute greens of their coniferous neighbors. In town, the palette is enhanced by hardwoods lining yards and city parks in deep reds, oranges, and purples. Some trees, uninterested in performing, went straight to brown.
LIFESTYLE
Midland Daily News

Colors of the season

Different shades of fall colors are on display on Loosemore Road in Hume Township near the Huron County Nature Center. With plenty of green still abound in the trees, the red, orange, and yellow leaves stand out more. (Robert Creenan/Huron Daily Tribune)
LIFESTYLE
Huron Daily Tribune

Colors of the season

Different shades of fall colors are on display on Loosemore Road in Hume Township near the Huron County Nature Center. With plenty of green still abound in the trees, the red, orange, and yellow leaves stand out more. (Robert Creenan/Huron Daily Tribune)
HURON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy