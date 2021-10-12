United Colors of Liberty: Sanjana Vallampati

Beating hundreds of other high school choir singers in the area, 21 Redhawks placed in the TMEA All-Region Choir Saturday, with nine advancing to Pre-Area choir auditions. “It’s really exciting, especially on the heels of last year where even if kids made the choir they weren’t able to participate in it last year,” choir director Toni Ugolini said. “To have so many kids interested in this and being in it, I think will be a really great experience for them.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO