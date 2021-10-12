Construction begins on hotel and convention center in Arlington

Construction has begun on a new convention center and luxury hotel in Arlington's Entertainment District.

The new Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center are going up in the northwest corner of Live! By Loews and Choctaw Stadium. The convention center will be 150,000 square feet in size, while the new Loews hotel will have 266,000 square feet of meeting space and 888 guest rooms.

Former Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams says Arlington will soon rival some of the country's top convention destinations, saying: "We want to be the destination between Orlando and [Las] Vegas."

Arlington's current mayor, Jim Ross, says relationships a city's wealth is measured by relationships with those who do business with it.

"If we imagine that we're going to measure our wealth based upon our relationships, I can confidently say that we are the richest city anywhere in this country," Ross said.

The new Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center will open in early 2024.

