CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA train service was snagged downtown and on the Near South and Southwest sides Tuesday night after police said a man jumped in front of a train at the Roosevelt Orange and Green Line station and died. Police said at 9:10 p.m., the unidentified man jumped in front of an approaching northbound Orange Line train from the platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by the train, and his death is believed to be a suicide. The Chicago Transit Authority reported Green Line service was halted between the Loop and 35th Street, and Orange Line service between the Loop and Halsted. All Loop ‘L’ trains were also standing at Roosevelt. CHECK: CTA Updates

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO