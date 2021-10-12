CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Healthy Start Announces COVID Vaccine, Flu Shot Clinic For Pregnant People, Support Partners And Community

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Healthy Start, Inc., an East Baltimore nonprofit providing services for pregnant people and new parents, is holding a health clinic on Wednesday with COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, and flu shots, the organization announced. The clinic is open to pregnant people, lactating women, support partners and...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

