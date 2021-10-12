Baltimore Healthy Start Announces COVID Vaccine, Flu Shot Clinic For Pregnant People, Support Partners And Community

This is the weekly edition of CNN's coronavirus newsletter. Look out for your roundup every Wednesday. If you haven't subscribed yet, sign up here. (CNN) — Pregnant people who develop Covid-19 symptoms risk emergency complications and other problems with their pregnancies, according to two new studies. And pregnancy alone places people at an increased risk for severe illness and death. But despite these risks, pregnant people remain some of the most vaccine-hesitant populations in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only 33% of pregnant people between 18-49 are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data from October 2, a figure dwarfed by rates seen in the rest of the population eligible for the vaccine. Around 66% of people aged 12 and older are now fully inoculated in the US, with nearly 77% of that same age group having at least one shot. Vaccine rates are even lower among pregnant Hispanic or Latino (28%) and Black people (17.4%) -- minority groups who also experience unacceptably poor maternal health outcomes, including disproportionately high rates of death related to pregnancy or childbirth.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO