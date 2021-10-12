CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Adam Schiff says GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is 'absolutely' an 'insurrectionist in a suit and tie'

By Oma Seddiq,Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6hIE_0cP8DXDL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37epCQ_0cP8DXDL00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Rep. Adam Schiff

Alex Wong/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Rep. Adam Schiff criticized Republicans, including Kevin McCarthy, calling them "insurrectionists in suits and ties."
  • In his new book, Schiff describes an incident in which McCarthy lied to the press about a conversation they had.
  • Schiff also said that it would be a "disaster" if McCarthy becomes House speaker after the 2022 midterms.

Rep. Adam Schiff in an interview on Tuesday criticized the dozens of Republican lawmakers, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who amplified former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and challenged the results in Congress on January 6.

"What angered me the most, I think, about that day were these insurrectionists in suits and ties who were still, even after the bloody insurrection, even after the shattered glass and the death of that day, were back on the House floor trying to overturn the election," Schiff told CNN's John Berman.

At the time, Trump and his GOP allies had baselessly pushed the false theory that the election results were rigged because of widespread voter fraud. State and federal officials repeatedly debunked the claims, saying the election was accurate and fair.

Still, 147 Republicans objected to the results on January 6, when Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building. The chaos left five people dead, and four police officers who responded to the riot later took their own lives.

"Unlike those people climbing outside the building, they knew it was a lie," Schiff told CNN of the GOP lawmakers. "The true believers were out there attacking the building. But inside the chamber, my Republican colleagues know it's a big lie."

Berman then asked Schiff if House Minority Leader McCarthy, who objected to the election results, is "an insurrectionist in a suit and tie."

"Absolutely, absolutely," Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, responded.

A spokesperson for McCarthy did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Schiff's comments come as his new memoir, "Midnight in Washington," which delves into the Trump era and discusses the current state of US democracy, was published on Tuesday.

In the book, Schiff recounts a private conversation he had with McCarthy shortly before the 2010 midterm elections. The two California lawmakers had left their home state and landed in Washington, DC, where they engaged in "small talk." Both of them said they think their party will win the majority, according to Schiff.

Yet McCarthy went on to tell reporters that Schiff said Republicans would win.

Schiff then confronted McCarthy on the House floor, telling him: "Kevin, if we were having a private conversation on the plane, I would have thought it was a private conversation. But if it wasn't, you know I said the exact opposite of what you told the press."

"I know, Adam," McCarthy replied, "but you know how it goes."

Schiff brought up that scene from his book to CNN on Tuesday, saying it represents the "relentless attack on the truth" and "alternate facts" that later became a hallmark of Trump's presidency.

The California Democrat also said that it would be a "disaster" if Republicans win in 2022 and McCarthy becomes House speaker.

"He will do anything that Donald Trump tells him," Schiff said of McCarthy. "We cannot have someone with absolutely no reverence for the truth, no willingness to uphold his oath in that position in line to the presidency."

"Trump will control whatever he does," Schiff added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 71

Eileen Carter Kilgallon
7d ago

Senator Schiff is absolutely right about the Republican Congress being insurrectionists in suits and ties. They're all pushing Trump's Big Lie knowing Trump lost fair and square. Some publicly, the rest with their silence. All should be removed from their Office for failing to Uphold their Oath of Office!

Reply(7)
26
WTF!!!
7d ago

McCarthy really thinks he will one day be speaker of the House But then he remembers they're going to subpoena his phone records which they have every right to do, I also think it's amusing whenever his phone records are brought up McCarthy always states they have no right searching the American peoples phone calls it leaves out his?

Reply(1)
17
kevin george
7d ago

believing Adam Schiff, Is much like being the local Crack dealer that tells you the crack he selling is actually rock candy.

Reply(2)
19
Related
New York Post

Kevin McCarthy predicts more Democrats retiring ahead of 2022

Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy believes there will be more retirements among Democrats leading up to the midterm elections in 2022, as they grapple with the likely possibility of losing their majorities in the next term. “Once you get past Thanksgiving and members go home, and they’re Democrats and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGET

Louis Gill announces candidacy for Congress and unseat Rep. Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill, the former CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Alliance Against Family Violence, has announced his candidacy to represent California’s 23rd Congressional District and unseat Kevin McCarthy. Gill joins several other Democratic candidates vying for McCarthy’s seat in 2022. Like other candidates who have come before him to take […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Berman
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says January 6 committee is prepared to bring criminal contempt charges against anyone who doesn't comply with subpoenas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Election#Gop#House#Getty#Republicans#Cnn#Capitol
Reuters

Explainer: What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New York Post

Rep. Adam Schiff recalls ‘painful’ Robert Mueller collusion testimony

Rep. Adam Schiff recalls Robert Mueller’s testimony during the Russian “collusion” inquiry as being “painful” in a new interview — dodging on whether cognitive decline should have disqualified the former FBI director from leading the investigation. In his new book and an interview this week, Schiff (D-Calif.) revealed he would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

260K+
Followers
18K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy