NBA

J.R. Smith attacked by bees in first college golf tournament

By John Healy
 7 days ago

J.R. Smith’s collegiate golf career began this week at North Carolina A&T, but the former NBA star encountered an unexpected foe on the course Tuesday — bees.

Smith, who started Tuesday’s round at the Elon Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, North Carolina on the back nine, was on the 12 th hole when he appeared to step on a nest filled with yellow jackets that began to sting him.

Smith dropped his clubs and began swinging his arms to avoid getting stung, but it appears it was too late as the 36-year-old required help from the medical staff.

The 16-year NBA veteran resumed play and made double-bogey on the hole. Smith finished the round with an 8-overo-par 79 and completed the tournament at 27 over, finishing 81 st of 84 players.

Smith began playing golf 12 years ago and has participated in pro-am tournaments in recent years. He joined the golf team after enrolling at North Carolina A&T earlier this year.

