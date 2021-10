The byes are here, the injuries never stop, and there's another early-morning game in London. Whether you're 5-0 or 0-5, this doesn't figure to be an easy week for fantasy football owners, so don't feel bad if you need some start 'em, sit 'em help. We've all been there. Fortunately, SN's Vinnie Iyer is here to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup advice and NFL DFS picks.