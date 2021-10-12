CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

4-year-old north Charlotte girl buried by mom was malnourished, autopsy shows

By Walter Hermann
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Malnutrition is expected as the cause of death after an autopsy was released Monday for a four-year-old girl from Charlotte who was found buried in plastic bags in her backyard this summer, according to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner.

Four-year-old Miegellic Young of north Charlotte was found buried in plastic bags in the backyard of her home on Braden Drive on May 21. She had been there since September, CMPD detectives said.

The coroner also stated the body had already been decomposing, and that while the actual cause of death was ruled undetermined in the report, the manner of death is considered to be a homicide.

During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved. Homicide unit detectives were brought in and began investigating the case as a murder.

Disturbing new details emerge in case of Charlotte woman accused of killing 4-year-old daughter

Young’s mother, 31-year-old Malikah Diane Bennett, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, and felony concealing a death.

Meigellic’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, also faces charges of concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder, in connection with the child’s death.

