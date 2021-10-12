CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legoland Florida reveals new Peppa Pig theme park opening date

By Richard Bilbao
 7 days ago
Legoland Florida's newest theme park based off the hit animated TV series Peppa Pig will debut Feb. 24. The new theme park is a separate from Legoland Florida, meaning it will have its own admission gate. The attraction began ticket and annual pass sales on Oct. 12 with general admission starting at $34.99-$174.99 at the gate for single-, two- and three-day passes. Annual passes are $74.99 and include block-out dates around holidays in mid-April, late May, early September, late November and late December.

www.bizjournals.com

