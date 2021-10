The solution to address the nation’s supply chain challenges must start with treating truck drivers as essential workers. That was the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s message to the U.S. Department of Transportation in response to a request for ideas on how to improve the supply chain. OOIDA, which represents more than 150,000 members who collectively own and operate more than 240,000 heavy-duty trucks, submitted a 14-page letter addressed to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg focused on such topics as excessive detention time, a lack of safe truck parking, and the absence of overtime pay.

INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO