Grant County, WA

Chelan-Douglas counties report four more COVID-19 deaths; 9 additional deaths in Grant County

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Chelan and Douglas counties and nine additional deaths in Grant County. The Chelan-Douglas Health District said Tuesday its latest deaths all were in September and included two Chelan County women, one in her 80s and the other in her 60s. A Chelan County man in his 40s and a Douglas County man in his 50s also had their deaths attributed to the virus.

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

