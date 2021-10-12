Chelan-Douglas counties report four more COVID-19 deaths; 9 additional deaths in Grant County
Four new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Chelan and Douglas counties and nine additional deaths in Grant County. The Chelan-Douglas Health District said Tuesday its latest deaths all were in September and included two Chelan County women, one in her 80s and the other in her 60s. A Chelan County man in his 40s and a Douglas County man in his 50s also had their deaths attributed to the virus.www.ncwlife.com
