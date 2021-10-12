What else is in the trove of documents that brought down Jon Gruden?
Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, which is what he deserves. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times got wind of Gruden's flair for dragging his knuckles via a series of emails, and there was no way for Gruden to squint and grin until the subject shifted back to preparing for the Denver Broncos. He can eat all the game tape he wants; he'll just have to do it on his own time.www.thescore.com
Comments / 1