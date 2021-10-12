CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

‘We’re going to shoot back’: Former cop’s stark law-and-order campaign pitch for Minn. governor

By Editorials
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former police officer running for governor in Minnesota is promising to restore law and order that he says has been diminished under the state’s current leadership. Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, a Republican, said much of the motivation for his campaign stems from the riots in Minnesota that erupted after the murder of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police last summer.

