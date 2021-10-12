CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Game-winning kicks and more: Vote for the High School Defensive/ST Player of the Week

Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbington High's Shea McClellan has been voted the High School Football Defensive/Special Teams Player of the Week. The senior, who received 68 percent of all votes, made 12 tackles and had one quarterback sack in a 35-13 win over Dennis-Yarmouth. And this week's nominees are... Greg Izedonmwen, Jr., Randolph: Izedonmwen,...

www.enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Annese#Westford Academy#Lincoln Sudbury
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards’ Performance

Last night was not one of the finest moments in Herm Edwards‘ coaching career. Edwards’ Arizona State team blew a 21-7 halftime lead and lost 35-21 to Utah. The Sun Devils came into the game ranked 18th, but after falling to 5-2, will probably drop out of the polls. Meanwhile, there are fans and analysts wondering if Edwards is capable of leading the program out of mediocrity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wild Scene At Tennessee

One of the wildest scenes of the 2021 college football regular season broke out at Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening. Late in Tennessee’s game against Ole Miss, several Volunteers fans threw objects – golf balls, drinks, a bottle of mustard, even – onto the field in frustration. Play had to...
TENNESSEE STATE
tigernet.com

Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster. Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Titans’ Derrick Henry storms past entire Bills defense with insane 76-yard TD

Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry once again proves that he’s superhuman with an incredible 76-yard TD on Monday night against the Buffallo Bills. One year after his impressive 94-yard TD against the Houston Texans last season, the two-time Pro Bowler does it again – this time against the Bills defense who had no other choice to choke on Henry’s dust as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year opens up the scoring for the Titans on Week 6.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gadsden Times

Top Gadsden area high school football games for Week 7: Will Fyffe extend nation's longest win streak?

Week 7 of the Alabama high school football season is here and this week will feature some more interesting games in the Gadsden area. While Fyffe now has the longest winning streak in the nation and is seeking its fourth straight state title, other local teams continue jockeying for postseason position within their regions as we enter the final stretch of the season.
GADSDEN, AL
Battle Red Blog

Malik Willis Could Become The Texans’ Next Franchise Quarterback

The Houston Texans are 1-5 heading into a Week Seven matchup with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. As the Texans continue to struggle, they will be looking at a top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While the Texans already have Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills at quarterback, these options may...
NFL
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Pennsylvania's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week awards during the 2021-22 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
HIGH SCHOOL
Richmond.com

High school football games of the week: Our writers pick Highland Springs at Patrick Henry, Hopewell at Dinwiddie and more

The Main Event: No. 1 Highland Springs at No. 6 Patrick Henry. About Highland Springs: It might be disconcerting to see a pair of losses on the record for the area’s No. 1 team, but those defeats were to North Carolina power Chambers (24-13) and West Virginia kingpin Martinsburg (26-25), both perennial state title contenders. Loren Johnson’s Springers are as dangerous as ever, as evidenced by their 52-7 romp over Class 6 power Colonial Forge last week in which Highland Springs forced six turnovers, including two interceptions by star defensive back Braylon Johnson. Look for sophomore quarterback Khristian Martin (46 of 87 for 648 yards and eight TDs through five games) to spread the ball around to Michael Hodge (15 catches, 177 yards), Quanye Veney (15 catches, 182 yards, 3 TDs) Takye Heath (6 catches, 144 yards, 3 TDs) and Co. for a dynamic Highland Springs attack that will stretch the field more than in years past.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy