Want to knock out that personal loan balance? Here's how. When it comes to borrowing money, there's healthy debt, and then there's debt that's less beneficial for you. Mortgages are considered a healthy kind of debt because they let you borrow money to buy a specific asset -- a home -- that can gain value over time. Credit card balances on the other hand are considered less healthy. That type of debt can cost you a lot of money in interest and it often doesn't lead to the ownership of a valuable asset. Plus, the simple act of carrying a balance on a credit card can harm your credit score.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO