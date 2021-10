In cold-hearted political terms, the Jan. 6th riot seemed like a loser. The storming of the Capitol, the attacks on police officers, the violent chants against the vice president, the sordid spectacle of an assault on democracy—all this left a deep scar on the country. The mob failed spectacularly in its attempt to overturn an election, to block the certification of Joe Biden as president. And Donald Trump, who summoned his supporters to Washington and sent them up Pennsylvania Avenue with a fiery speech, was harshly criticized by some leaders of his own party.

