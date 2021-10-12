CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Ford Bronco Reservations Could Be Delayed for Years

By Peter Holderith
 7 days ago
An alleged change in the way Ford allocates Bronco production to certain dealerships might mean extremely long waits for some anxious customers. The Ford Bronco situation, despite production issues being addressed and trucks rolling off the line, is still a complicated one. Dealers and consumers alike are still marking up and reselling trucks, at least one unit has been delivered with a manufacturing tool from the factory still hooked up to it, and despite some pre-order customers getting their Broncos at MSRP, many early reservation holders are reportedly still stuck in purgatory with their orders in limbo.

