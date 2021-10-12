The Rock Addresses Possible Presidential Run, Admits He’s Done ‘Small Amount Of Research’

The Rock was recently interviewed by Vanity Fair, and he once again addressed the big question: Will he ever consider running for President of the United States?. He explains that he finds the idea humbling, concedes that he has talked to people in politics and done “a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future,” and adds suggestively that “indicators are all very positive—in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028.”