Cindy Crawford Recommends These CBD Bath Salts When You’re Sick and Achy

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Cindy Crawford. Courtesy of Cindy Crawford/Instagram

We wish we had a reset button sometimes. Sleep can help, but you never quite know what the result is going to be. Sometimes we get a full night and we still wake up in the morning feeling like a steamroller just drove over us. We want something we know will make us feel better!

For Cindy Crawford, she likes to reset by taking a bath. It’s not the same as pushing a button, but in our opinion, it’s actually better, because the process itself is so calming and comforting — especially when CBD bath salts are involved!

Crawford recently spoke to Who What Wear about her beauty and self-care routines and go-to products. “I’m a total bath girl,” the supermodel revealed. “I love my jacuzzi. I love taking baths and putting products in. I have a whole tray of bath enhancers, but bath salts are great especially if you’re sick, achy or had a hard workout. I really like these, but you know, I can’t tell you for sure if I can feel a difference with the CBD or not. But I know it’s a trend right now,” she said, referring to these Lord Jones salts!

These salts were formulated to “restore balance and relax the body.” They feature a blend of pink Himalayan salt, arnica, Epsom salts, calendula flower petals and essential oils — plus 240 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD derived from hemp cultivated in the USA. CBD is known to help relieve aches and pains, with many choosing one of its many forms as an alternative to pain-relieving medicines. Epsom salt is another fan-favorite for an achy body, so together they make a super duo!

These mineral-rich bath salts are great for when you’re sick, as Crawford said, making them essential for the upcoming winter, but she also notes that they’re vital for when you’re sore from working out or being on your feet all day. We also love them for when you just want to take a moment to relax and indulge in some self-care. The evergreen and citrus scent is just so soothing and calming!

These bath salts are also an incredible choice because they contain no formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, sulfates and synthetic dyes or fragrances. They’re vegan and cruelty-free too, making them a truly feel-good pick to have ready to go by your bathtub.

To use these salts, all you need to do is sprinkle one heaping scoop under running water and ease yourself into the bath. From there, feel free to close your eyes, listen to some music, watch TV on your phone, read a book, snack on some strawberries or however else you love to relax. Soak it all in!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

