CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Dept. of Health releases Tuesday’s COVID-19 case numbers

By Joe Clark
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6VeB_0cP86DRh00

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, the state is reporting a total of 1,474,273 (+4,456) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 75,904 (+323) hospitalizations and 9,711 (+31) ICU admissions. A total of 6,375,977 Ohioans — 54.55% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 4,714 from the previous day.

More than 58K enter Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship lottery

The Department of Health reported 202 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,021. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The number of cases reported Monday are the lowest in three weeks, and the 21-day case average is now below 5,700.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses :

  • People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.
  • People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Dept#Death Certificates#Weather#Ohio Dept#Wcmh#Ohioans#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKBN

WKBN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy