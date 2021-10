For all their advantages when it comes to quality and sustainability, prefabs still get unfairly characterized as being ugly, thanks to early (and admittedly ugly) post-war prefabs being quickly mass-produced out of cheaper materials in order to address a massive need for more modernized housing after the war. But prefab building techniques and materials have improved immensely in the decades since, and we're now seeing more and more gorgeous prefabs being designed and built, with some of them looking decidedly unlike the stereotypical narrow and boxy prefab.

