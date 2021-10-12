CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Exactly Is ‘Squid Game’? A Full Breakdown of Netflix’s Hit Drama Series

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Netflix

Win or die trying. Netflix’s Squid Game hooked fans in with its high-stakes twist on classic Korean children’s games from the moment it dropped on the streaming site in September.

Squid Game was the most physically aggressive childhood game I played in neighborhood alleys as a kid, which is why I also loved it the most,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said at a South Korean news conference the same month of the show’s title and premise. “In a way, it’s the most symbolic game that reflects today’s competitive society, so I picked it out as the show’s title.”

Beginning in episode one, 456 players fight for their lives — and a cash reward that starts at $38 million dollars but increases into the billions — after accepting an ominous invitation to play a series of children’s games. Each round is monitored by masked guards wearing pink suits as the Front Man oversees it all.

The nine-episode series quickly takes a dark turn when the contestants realize that every challenge brings the possibility of injury or death. Amid the bloody games, fans learn more about each player, including Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), who lived with his mother after getting divorced before participating in the intense competition.

The question of which players — who have all been given a number and a matching uniform in their isolated bubble — can be trusted and which ones will do anything to survive is something viewers must ask themselves week after week.

According to Dong-hyuk, 50, the deadly challenges and high-risk outcomes also serves as commentary on the world over the last decade.

“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we’ve all met in real life,” he told Variety last month. “As a survival game it is entertainment and human drama. The games portrayed are extremely simple and easy to understand. That allows viewers to focus on the characters, rather than being distracted by trying to interpret the rules.”

The showrunner, who has also written Silenced and The Fortress, noted that he began working on the project as a film in 2008. The idea that the rich just get richer — in the show the wealthy are called the VIPs and they watch and bet on the contestants — and the poor people are stuck with very few options only increased during the last 10 years.

“The concept itself was not realistic at the time 10 years ago. It was too bizarre, and people thought it wouldn’t be a money-making film, also because it was violent and there would be some issue with ratings and the target audience would shrink,” Dong-hyuk told IndieWire in October. “But 10 years had passed and for Netflix, their distribution system is different from films; they have less restrictions, so I could go about my own way of making this film and I felt less pressure about these issues.”

Squid Games was an overnight success for the streaming service, climbing to the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s top streams one day after it premiered. It was No. 1 two days later.

Deadline

Bellamy Young To Co-Star In ABC Drama Series ‘Promised Land’

Former Scandal star Bellamy Young is returning to ABC as a lead opposite John Ortiz in Promised Land, a Latinx family drama starring Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Young will play Margaret Honeycroft, a hotel magnate and longtime nemesis of vineyard owner Joe Sandoval (Ortiz). Ochoa stars as Veronica Sandoval, along with Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Family Reunion’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix renewed family sitcom “Family Reunion” for a 10-episode third and final season. The series follows the McKellan family who moved from Seattle to Georgia in the series premiere to be closer to extended family. Now there are three generations living in the same house, and house is stuffed full of people. During the first two seasons, which were split into two parts each, the characters had to adjust to their new lifestyle, which included three-hour church services and “huge humidity hair,” as the network puts it. As complicated as things could be, there has been a lot of family bonding...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ozark’s’ Final Season to Premiere in January 2022 on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The final season of “Ozark” will premiere Jan. 21, 2022 on Netflix with its first seven episodes. The second seven-episode half of the season will then follow later in the year. “Ozark” follows the Byrde family’s criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. As patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) put it in the series premiere back in 2017, “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices.” That quote is laid over the beginning of a teaser for the final season, implying it will come back to haunt him in the show’s final run. The final season stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser: ‘Lost Session’ of Netflix’s Live-Action Reimagining Has Style to Spare

November 19 can’t come quickly enough for fans of the legendary anime series “Cowboy Bebop.” That’s the date Netflix has set for its live-action reimagining, starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda. And to get fans extra-hyped, the streamer has just dropped a new teaser that’s also a “Lost Session” from the series (which, in both its original and live-action form, called its episodes “sessions”). That it’s a “Lost Session” means that this is indeed a standalone episode, even if running just a cool two minutes, 40 seconds. Directed by Greg Jardin, this is not, in fact, footage from forthcoming...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Limited Series

Hulu’s limited series Candy, about an infamous 1980 murder case in Texas, has added Pablo Schreiber to its cast. Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black, Paramount+’s Halo) will join Jessica Biel (who took over the title role from Elisabeth Moss) and Melanie Lynskey in the cast of the true-crime drama. He’ll play Alan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer, husband and father whose wife Betty (Lynskey) is mysteriously killed with an ax in their home. Biel is playing Candy Montgomery, a woman who had a a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases Action-Filled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser Scene

Netflix has a released a two-and-a-half minute action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. “The Lost Session” is a sequence featuring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) that was shot specifically to promote the show and not featured in the regular series. Watch the teaser directed by Greg Jardin below. Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation. The official trailer is coming next week.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Acquires ‘The Henna Artist’ Starring Freida Pinto, Sets First Look Deal with Sri Rao

Netflix has acquired “The Henna Artist,” a series being developed by Sri Rao as an adaptation of Alka Joshi’s novel of the same name. Freida Pinto will star in and executive produce “The Henna Artist,” which is set in 1950s Jaipur, India and follows Lakshmi (Pinto) as the city’s most in-demand henna artist. She gains access to the secrets of the city’s wealthiest women as she builds her life in newly-independent India and falls in love, but her status is threatened by the secrets of her past. Rao, Mirsada Abdool Raman and Michael Edelstein also executive produce and Miramax Television serves...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Aidan Turner Italian Series ‘Leonardo’ & Australian Comedy Drama ‘Bump’ Land At The CW

The CW is continuing to look abroad to solidify its schedule. The youth-skewing network has picked up Italian drama series Leonardo, starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner, and Australian comedy drama Bump. It comes after the broadcaster picked up Patrick Dempsey-fronted Italian series Devils as well as titles such as Canada’s Coroner and UK’s Dead Pixels. It also shares New Zealand comedy Wellington Paranormal, created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, with HBO Max. Created by The X-Files’ Frank Spotnitz and Sherlock’s Steve Thompson, the hourlong Leonardo explores the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, played by Turner. The eight-part series...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

A Cheaper ‘Free Guy’ Tops VOD Charts as ‘Copshop’ Crushes ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$5.99) continues to do theaters a huge service. Despite its 45-day exclusive theatrical window, the year’s top grossing domestic non-franchise film keeps adding to its at home revenues. Or maybe that window is part of its charm? With three weeks at #1 on the VOD charts, word of mouth drove its success and it’s close to a five-time multiple theatrcial gross from its opening weekend. In the year-plus we’ve been checking these out, no other title has accomplished this. With this week’s drop to standard pricing, the volume of new business for the Ryan Reynolds comedy must be considerable:...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

