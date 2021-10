ALIQUIPPA — Those looking to get rid of tires on their property have one more chance to recycle them in Aliquippa. The Independence Conservancy will be hosting its final tire collection of the year at the Aliquippa Street Department on Oct. 23. The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the facility on Kennedy Boulevard and the event will be open to any visitors, rain or shine.