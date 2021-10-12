rural broadband

LOGAN — The Hocking County Board of Commissioners discussed the formation of a county broadband committee last Tuesday morning, Sept. 28. Buckeye Hills Regional Council (BHRC) Broadband Coordinator Ryan Collins joined the board via Zoom to discuss the county’s broadband concerns and the committee’s future. Though nothing is official yet, the committee of four to five volunteers will assess the county’s broadband needs.
October 10, 2021 - SACRAMENTO - California State Association of Counties, the voice of California’s 58 Counties, reacts to Governor Newsom signing broadband legislation. California’s Counties applaud Governor Newsom, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and Senator Lena Gonzalez for working together to seize the moment and answer the call to increase broadband access and affordability this legislative session. AB 14 (Aguiar-Curry) and SB 4 (Gonzalez), which were signed last Friday, join SB 156 in a series of legislative victories including historic broadband infrastructure funding to close the digital divide in California.
Throughout this month, the Arizona Department of Transportation has been working to install fiber optic cable along a 46-mile stretch of Interstate 17 between Sedona and Flagstaff. The project, which began last week, is part of a state initiative to improve broadband internet in rural communities, and came out of...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice on Friday announced a $1 billion initiative to expand broadband access across the state. The plan, which state leaders say will draw from a mix of government and private-sector funds, will bring high-speed internet access to approximately 200,000 homes and businesses in underserved areas of the state.
This week, U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer visited Herkimer County after an infrastructure bill he negotiated, passed in the Senate, During the visit, Schumer announced the bill includes $65 billion in funding to expand access to high-speed internet in underserved rural and urban communities across the nation, including parts of the Mohawk Valley.
MILFORD — Today, Monday, Oct. 18, efforts to expand broadband internet access for residents of the Milford area is announced with Purina Animal Nutrition, Land O’Lakes, internet service provider Watch Communications and Microsoft. Watch Communications will install high-speed broadband technology to the Purina Animal Nutrition facility in Milford and the...
CHARLESTON — The governor unveiled Friday a new $1 billion plan to upgrade and expand broadband internet in West Virginia. “Today is a monumental day beyond belief,” Gov. Jim Justice said. The initiative will accelerate the expansion of broadband, critical for the economic development of the state in the 21st...
As vice chair of the House Technology Committee and the owner of a company specializing in providing local high-speed internet, technology and telecommunications are two areas that really interest me. Rural internet access is crucial for health care and education in Oklahoma, and how we can improve our broadband access...
The Alexander County Board of Commissioners heard reports about local broadband efforts from both Charter Communications and Open Broadband LLC at the October 11th, 2021, meeting, according to a county press release. Mike Tanck, Director of Government Affairs for Charter Communications (Spectrum), was first on the agenda to discuss broadband...
BLACKFORD COUNTY - The director of the Indiana Broadband Office says 2021 has been a record year for community applications to the Broadband Ready Community program. Scott Rudd says nearly 60 communities have taken part in the program that remove barriers in the path of broadband infrastructure investments, including Blackford County.
The City of Amarillo heard a presentation from Operation Connectivity about the next step in bring broadband the the area. The service will be a Point-to-MultiPoint 5 gigahertz WiFi service that can be used for student education, city services, social and health care services and even banking needs. Gaby Rowe...
Daviess Fiscal Court has received multiple responses to proposal requests the county sent out to provide fiber internet to every residence outside the Owensboro Municipal Utilities service area. “I am thinking that we may have had five proposals,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “We are going to review the five proposals...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he is proud of the state’s progress in expanding broadband across Georgia but adds there is still more work to do. Kemp’s comments come after partners Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation and Conexon Connect celebrated their inaugural “fiber lighting” by connecting Monroe County and Conexon’s first broadband customer on the new fiber network.
A study published this past week from the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies found that expanding broadband access can help boost employment, incomes, education and healthcare in the Black rural South – but many households are unable to afford it or lack the option to subscribe at all.
Integral to 21st-century life is access to the internet. It’s difficult — and almost impossible — to imagine life without it. Yet countless Americans consider their lack of high-speed internet a major issue, and many rural Virginians, like myself, live with no or limited access to this resource. There is...
A high level tech overview covering strengths/weaknesses of the various last mile technologies, both wired and wireless, followed by a panel discussion on broadband projects and partnerships. Moderated by Bill Coleman, Community Technology Advisors. Joe Buttweiler, Director of Business Development, CTC. Mark Mrla, Director, Strategy Operations, Finley Engineering. Whitney Ridlon,...
