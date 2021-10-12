rural broadband

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced the city will invest $80 million into the city’s health department over the next four years. The investment will finance and expand the department’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move is the first in a series of investment announcements for the city’s $641 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The mayor said the investment will provide: COVID-19 testing expansion: Funding for tens of thousands of at-home tests and dedicated testing staff; Personal Protective Equipment: Funding for the purchase, management and storage of PPE; Telehealth infrastructure: Funding to help modernize “much outdated”...

