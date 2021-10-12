CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, tells her ‘your house is so ugly’ when they are fighting

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eight-year-old daughter North West insults her home decor whenever they are in an argument.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about the criticism from her eldest child, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, during an appearance on Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions, where she was asked to share the meanest thing her child has said to her.

According to Kardashian, when she and North are in a disagreement, her daughter will describe their house as “ugly,” which the Skims founder noted is a “dig” at her.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say: ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white. Who lives like this?’” Kardashian revealed. “She just thinks it, like, gets to me. And it is kind of mean, ‘cause I like my house.”

Kardashian’s Los Angeles home has a minimalist aesthetic, with the mansion sparsely decorated with bare white walls.

During the episode, the KKW Beauty founder also reflected on her “biggest parenting fail,” with the mother-of-four admitting that she gives in “too easily, sometimes”.

“And bribes,” Kardashian added. “I’m guilty of a good bribe.”

As for her advice for those who plan to have children, the reality star shared a reminder that all parents are “winging it”.

“Everyone’s winging it. Just wing it, you’ll figure it out,” she said.

In response to a question about lies she has recently told her children, Kardashian revealed that she tries not to lie to her kids, as she “realised quickly it wasn’t going to work for me”.

She said: “I really try not to lie to my kids. I was doing that at the beginning, to try and get them out of the house or to try to go into a playdate or something like that. And I just realised quickly it wasn’t going to work for me and I’d rather be honest with my kids.”

In addition to daughter North, Kardashian and West also share sons Saint, five, and Psalm, two, and daughter Chicago, three.

Fans have previously expressed amusement over Kardashian’s relationship with her eldest daughter after North called her mother out last month for changing her voice for social media.

In a video posted to Instagram, in which the 40-year-old entrepreneur was showing her followers the products she’d received in a beauty box, the eight year old had interrupted to ask Kardashian: “Why do you talk different?”

After Kardashian denied that she speaks differently in real life than she does on social media, her daughter proceeded to mock her using an over-exaggerated voice.

