MLB

Braves outfielder Jorge Soler tests positive for COVID-19 before NLDS Game 4 vs. Brewers

By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, just two hours before Game 4 of their National League Division Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Soler, the Braves' starting right fielder and leadoff man, tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced on the active roster by rookie outfielder Cristian Pache. Unlike an injury substitution, Soler may return to the active roster as soon as he clears COVID-19 protocols and would not have to sit out the NL Championship Series.

If Soler is vaccinated, he may return to the Braves' active roster within five days, provided he is asymptomatic and tests negative. That would keep him out through the first two games of the NLCS, but eligible to return for a Game 3. Unvaccinated players must complete at least a 10-day quarantine period.

The Braves lead the best-of-five series 2-1 over Milwaukee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xohRL_0cP85UF100
Jorge Soler celebrates after hitting a double in Game 2 against the Brewers. Michael McLoone, USA TODAY Sports

Soler, 29, hit 14 home runs and posted a .358 on-base percentage after the Braves acquired him from Kansas City on July 30.

Major League Baseball will not postpone playoff games due to COVID-19 infections. After a postponement-riddled 2020 season, the 2021 campaign was completed with just nine games postponed, largely as a result of vaccination availability, and has significantly altered its COVID-19 protocols , particularly for vaccinated players.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Braves outfielder Jorge Soler tests positive for COVID-19 before NLDS Game 4 vs. Brewers

