Three arrested after search uncovers thousands of doses of cocaine

NEW BERN, Craven County — Three people were arrested after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in New Bern turned up thousands of doses of cocaine. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office with help from the New Bern Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations searched homes on Chevy Lane and Briarwood Lane and a rental storage unit on Trent Road and found more than 2,000 grams of cocaine – about 8,000 doses -- with a street value of more than $300,000.