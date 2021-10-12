ACT of CT Raffle Promises Winner Tix to Jagged Little Pill, Transporation to NYC and Gift Money! Why A Raffle? Read ON!

Winner of ACT of Connecticut Raffle Gets Two Tickets to Jagged Little Pill, The Musical, Transportation to NYC, and $200 Gift Card, Only 200 Tickets Sold. It's a win-win opportunity! When you purchase a raffle ticket from ACT of Connecticut you are helping the Theater purchase a vehicle to transport cast members to and from NYC AND you have an opportunity to score two seats to Broadway's JAGGED LITTLE PILL complete with roundtrip transportation and a $200 American Express gift card!