Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has reportedly purchased one of the only private residences in the U.S. designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Sold for $57.3 million, the minimalist concrete home may not look like much from the outside, occupying the full square footage of its compact lot between two more conventional-looking neighbors. But, as former owner and financier Richard Sachs told The Wall Street Journal, “This is not just a house. This is like a Picasso Cubist painting, very important and very rare.”

