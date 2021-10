Creating a pocket of calm and tranquillity in the chaos of the city is possible if you apply biophilic design to urban spaces, say botanist and TV presenter James Wong and acclaimed designer DaeWha Kang, who are fronting a Thanks Plants campaign by TheJoyOfPlants.co.uk.Having recently created a dazzling array of plants in a space the size of an average kitchen at London’s first Houseplant Hideout installation, they are now trying to get people to further connect with nature, no matter how small their urban space, through biophilic design.What is biophilic design?“Biophilia means love of life or living things. Essentially all...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO