CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Taking aspirin to prevent heart attack may cause more harm than good, task force says

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven't had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
Smart Life Tips

The heart attack warning signs hiding in plain sight

A heart attack is not necessarily an event that grabs your chest and paralyzes your arms. According to a 2016 study by the American Heart Association, 45% of all heart attacks in the United States are "silent" and have no obvious symptoms. According to CDC 2020 data, heart disease kills one person every 36 seconds, making it a leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Behaviors that could cause a heart attack

A heart attack occurs in the U.S. every 40 seconds. A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment, the greater the damage to the heart muscle, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspirin#Medical Research#Digestive Tract#Tufts Medical Center#Backtrack
Best Life

10 Early Warning Signs of Heart Failure Experts Want You to Know

Heart failure happens when the heart is unable to pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in your body. While it doesn't mean that the heart has stopped beating, heart failure is considered a very serious condition and currently affects about 6.2 million adults in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The good news is that you can lower your risk of heart failure by making healthy lifestyle choices when it comes to your weight, diet, alcohol and tobacco use, and exercise habits. There are also medications that help treat heart failure if you are diagnosed with the condition, though it's obviously best to do whatever you can to avoid the disease if at all possible. And one of the best places to start is to understand the warning signs you should be on the lookout for. With that said, read on to discover 10 early warning signs of heart failure that doctors and other health experts want you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

What are ideal blood sugar levels for preventing repeat strokes, heart attacks?

Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. In a new study from Seoul National University, researchers found for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
CBS New York

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force: People Over 60 Should Not Use Aspirin As Primary Way To Prevent Heart Disease And Strokes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending a major change in the use of aspirin. The panel now says millions of Americans taking aspirin should not take it to prevent heart disease and stroke. But as CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Wednesday, it depends on your age and other risk factors. FLASHBACK: Study: Aspirin’s Role In Treating Heart Attacks, Strokes May Be Harmful To Some Patients Aspirin is a long-known blood thinner that studies have shown could be important in preventing heart disease and stroke, but as with most things in medicine the details make a huge difference. Blood thinners...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Taking Daily Aspirin for Heart Attack Prevention Can Be Risky for Older Adults

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Living Smart

45 percent of heart attacks are categorized as silent myocardial infarctions (SMIs)

Not all cases of heart disease are as dramatic as the medical dramas on television. According to a 2017 Harvard Health Publishing report, approximately 45% of heart attacks are classified as asymptomatic myocardial infarction (SMI). That is, "if it does occur, the symptoms have no seizure intensity. The classic heart." According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half of men who die of coronary heart disease have no existing symptoms.
WFAE

WFAE

4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy