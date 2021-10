The Detroit Lions have already placed him on injured reserve, but now Frank Ragnow is out for the season after having toe surgery according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ragnow, 25, was the first-round pick of the Lions in 2018. He has played well in his young career and made the Pro Bowl in 2020. He suffered the injury in the first half of the Lions’ game against the Bears in week 4.

