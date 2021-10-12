Tickets here! Who needs tickets!?

APTOPIX ALDS Rays Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)

Attention Red Sox Nation: Tickets for the American League Championship series featuring the Boston Red Sox and a team to be named later go on sale later this week.

The Red Sox have announced that available seats for games taking place at Fenway Park on October 18th, 19th, and 20th will be up for sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

We are told all tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.

Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office, according to the team.

The Red Sox punched their own ticket to the ALCS after winning three straight games of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays with two consecutive nights of walk-off wins at Fenway Park.

The Sox will face the winner of the Astros-White Sox ALDS.

