In Monday’s post about how cats enrich the lives of older adults, we referred to the adoption of a 19-year-old cat by a 101-year-old woman. I applaud the Catawba County Humane Society to make this adoption possible. Talk about a match made in heaven! In my opinion, far too many rescue groups and shelters won’t adopt to senior citizens, and while I understand that the concern of what happens to the cat if the person becomes ill or dies is valid, I see no reason not to adopt to a senior citizen as long as they have a plan for continued care in place. Visit My Modern Met for more about Penny and Gus.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO