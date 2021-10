Doyle had just one reception for four yards in Monday's loss to Baltimore. Doyle played on 50 of the offense's 69 snaps, but went out on routes on a season-low 40 percent of plays. He hasn't had more than two targets in each of the last three games and has fallen behind Mo Alie-Cox among the receiving options at tight end. At this point, Doyle's become much more valuable as a run and pass blocker.