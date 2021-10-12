CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

FC volleyball advances to post-season

By Editor
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 7 days ago

By Sean Dunlap
Franklin Advocate

Franklin County High School’s varsity volleyball team punched its ticket into post-season play with back-to-back wins over district foe Crystal Springs at home Tuesday, Oct. 5.

To open the double header, the Lady Dawgs breezed to a three-set win — 25-8, 25-10 and 25-14 — over the visiting Lady Tigers in about 38 minutes.

In the first set, FC’s Marianna Thomas led the charge with nine service points while Niyla Clark contributed six, Karlee Wallace added four and Gabby O’Quinn had one.

The second and third sets saw similar offensive bursts with Kennedy Washington, Indayshia Morgan, La’Mechdra Morgan and Maddie Moak making contributions to fuel the Lady Dawgs’ effort.

After a 10-minute intermission, the teams started their second match with Franklin County picking up three-straight set wins —25-15, 25-10 and 25-17.

In the initial set, O’Quinn contributed four service points with Wallace tacking on three to lead FC while Sadye Scott and Ja’Kya Brown also made contributions to the effort.

The second set featured O’Quinn reeling off 11-straight service points while the FC defense limited Crystal Springs to just three service points.

The final set of the second series proved to be close, but Franklin prevailed with starters and players off the bench — including Hailey Emfinger and Madyson Thomas — pitching in.

With the final district wins under their belts, the Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to enter Class 3A post-season play with a trip to Clarkdale (near Meridian) at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Results of that contest were not available at press time.

The winner of the FC-Clarkdale game was slated to advance to second-round action on Thursday, Oct. 14 against the winner of the contest between Our Lady Academy of Bay Saint Louis and Raleigh High School.

Franklin County wrapped up its regular season campaign on Thursday, Oct. 7 with a road trip to battle South Pike in Magnolia.

The Lady Bulldogs took three-of-four sets from the Lady Eagles — losing only the third set by a 22-25 margin.

In a 25-19 first-set victory, O’Quinn had five service points with a pair of aces while Scott added four with two aces.

Wallace contributed three points with Clark and Marianna Thomas having one each for Franklin.

The Lady Dawgs took the second set by a 25-22 margin as Washington and Marianna Thomas scored four points each (including one ace for Thomas) while Scott added three and O’Quinn had one.

FC’s offense slowed in the third set in the lone loss to South Pike with Wallace and Washington each having a team-high three service points as Clark added two and Scott chipped in one.

The 25-23 final-set victory was fueled by Scott who recorded five-straight service points with Wallace adding three and O’Quinn with two.

• • •

JUNIOR VARSITY

Franklin County’s JV volleyball squad wrapped up its regular season last Thursday with a road loss at South Pike.
The Lady Bulldogs fell to the Lady Eagles in straight sets —22-25 and 20-25.

In the first set, Emfinger led FC with five service points with Madyson Thomas adding three and Indayshia Morgan tacking on two.

Lauren McCaa and Amberly Wallace had one point apiece.

Emfinger also led the second set with six service points along with an ace while Sophia Miller contributed two and McCaa and Indayshia Morgan had one point apiece.

• • •

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Franklin County Middle School faced off against South Pike last Thursday with the two programs splitting decisions to force a third-set tiebreaker.

In the first set, FCMS fell by a 14-25 margin. Alyssa Yates paced the Lady Bulldogs with three service points while Savannah Emfinger scored two and Gre’Yonne Queen added one.

The Lady Dawgs won the second set by a 25-20 margin with Savannah Emfinger collecting a team-high six service points.

Kaytlyn Carter added to the winning effort with four points as Summer Dedmon scored three and Queen added two.

In the final set tiebreaker, South Pike downed FCMS, 15-12.

Savannah Emfinger had two points in the finale while Katie Temple, Carter, Khadence McCaa and Kaylin Washington made contributions for the Lady Bulldogs in the late going.

