MHSAA decision moves regular season football finale to Thursday, Oct. 28

By Sean Dunlap

Franklin Advocate

Following a recent decision by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, Franklin County High School has announced it will roll its regular season football finale at Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium back to Thursday, Oct. 28.

Kickoff for the contest will still take place at 7 p.m. — just a day earlier than originally planned.

School officials said this will also necessitate moving the annual Senior Night festivities — honoring football, cheerleading, band and Junior ROTC upperclassmen — being held in conjunction with the game against Bogue Chitto.

Association Executive Director Rickey Neaves said games throughout classifications 2A through 4A across Mississippi originally set for Friday, Oct. 29 would be moved up by one day.

He said the decision, which was approved by the association’s board of directors, was necessitated by a shortage of officials to oversee games — specifically those with playoff implications.

“These changes should help us with the first round of playoffs for 2A, 3A and 4A while also helping the last week of 1A, 5A and 6A complete their season,” Neaves said in an email to association members.

“This allows 2A, 3A and 4A an extra day to prepare for the playoffs while doing the same for 1A, 5A and 6A the next week. This also keeps all playoffs games on Friday night.”

Schools in classes 1A, 5A and 6 A will see their final regular season games rolled back from Friday, Nov. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 4.

FCHS Athletic Director Brent Calcote said the school and its leadership understand the association’s decision to move the games back.

“It comes down to having officials for the games and we are implementing the change,” Calcote said.