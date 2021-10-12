CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, MS

MHSAA decision moves regular season football finale to Thursday, Oct. 28

By Editor
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 7 days ago

By Sean Dunlap
Franklin Advocate

Following a recent decision by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, Franklin County High School has announced it will roll its regular season football finale at Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium back to Thursday, Oct. 28.

Kickoff for the contest will still take place at 7 p.m. — just a day earlier than originally planned.

School officials said this will also necessitate moving the annual Senior Night festivities — honoring football, cheerleading, band and Junior ROTC upperclassmen — being held in conjunction with the game against Bogue Chitto.

Association Executive Director Rickey Neaves said games throughout classifications 2A through 4A across Mississippi originally set for Friday, Oct. 29 would be moved up by one day.

He said the decision, which was approved by the association’s board of directors, was necessitated by a shortage of officials to oversee games — specifically those with playoff implications.

“These changes should help us with the first round of playoffs for 2A, 3A and 4A while also helping the last week of 1A, 5A and 6A complete their season,” Neaves said in an email to association members.

“This allows 2A, 3A and 4A an extra day to prepare for the playoffs while doing the same for 1A, 5A and 6A the next week. This also keeps all playoffs games on Friday night.”

Schools in classes 1A, 5A and 6 A will see their final regular season games rolled back from Friday, Nov. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 4.

FCHS Athletic Director Brent Calcote said the school and its leadership understand the association’s decision to move the games back.

“It comes down to having officials for the games and we are implementing the change,” Calcote said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Franklin Advocate

FC rides Blue Waves to District 7-3A win

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate PORT GIBSON — After a scoreless start, Franklin County took control — both offensively and defensively — of last Friday’s District 7-3A gridiron showdown with Port Gibson by washing away the Blue Waves in a convincing 26-0 decision. The victory was Franklin County’s second in a row, and was also the…
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
The Franklin Advocate

Volleyball ends run at Clarkdale

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate CLARKDALE — The Franklin County High School varsity volleyball team saw its sophomore season come to a close Tuesday, Oct. 12 with a three-sets loss to Clarkdale in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. FC — as the Region 7 runner-up — traveled to Lauderdale County to face…
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
The Franklin Advocate

FC volleyball advances to post-season

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate Franklin County High School’s varsity volleyball team punched its ticket into post-season play with back-to-back wins over district foe Crystal Springs at home Tuesday, Oct. 5. To open the double header, the Lady Dawgs breezed to a three-set win — 25-8, 25-10 and 25-14 — over the visiting Lady Tigers…
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Bogue Chitto, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
County
Franklin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
The Franklin Advocate

FC football: A victory ripe for picking

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate If a football victory can soothe a lot of wounds sustained in a tough gridiron season, then Franklin County’s 20-6 win over visiting Jefferson County last Friday night at Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium brought some much-needed prescription-strength healing for the Bulldogs. The win helped FC break into the win column…
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
The Franklin Advocate

Volleyball downs Wesson, Amite; falls to Lawrence

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team collected a key, late-season road win Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Wesson before downing Amite County in Liberty on Thursday, Sept. 30. Against the Lady Cobras, FC earned a 25-23 first-set victory with Niyla Clark collecting the final six service points in the outing. Gabby O’Quinn…
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
The Franklin Advocate

South Pike football downs FC JV, FCMS

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate Franklin County’s junior varsity football team fell to visiting South Pike, 24-6, on Monday, Sept. 27 at Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium in Meadville. The Bulldogs’ lone scoring drive in the contest was a one-play, 70-yard burst by Bradley Washington on the first play of the third quarter. Washington, who finished…
MEADVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhsaa#American Football#3a#Fchs
The Franklin Advocate

Volleyball downs Tylertown, falls to Saint Andrews

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team split on-court decisions last week in downing visiting Tylertown — by taking three of four sets — and dropping a pair of three-set decisions to Saint Andrews. Against Tylertown, the Lady Bulldogs claimed a 25-21 first-set win with La’Mechdra Morgan, Gabby O’Quinn and Niyla Clark…
TYLERTOWN, MS
The Franklin Advocate

Lady Dawgs’ volleyball teams down Natchez

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate NATCHEZ — After Crystal Springs could not play in last Thursday’s scheduled volleyball match against Franklin County, the Lady Bulldogs were able to pick up junior varsity and varsity games on the road against Natchez High School at Mary Jean Irving Memorial Gymnasium. FC’s varsity squad rolled to three straight-sets…
NATCHEZ, MS
The Franklin Advocate

Rangers lasso Bulldogs, 20-12

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate RICHLAND — Scoring opportunities presented themselves for Franklin County during Friday’s road contest against the Richland Rangers, but the visiting Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize and wound up on the short end of a 20-12 decision. Franklin County, which fell to 0-3 on the season, gained 115 yards on 40 carries in…
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
94
Followers
181
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy