Southern University continues to see increase in enrollment
The following information comes from Southern University System:. Southern University and A&M College continues to enjoy significant enrollment growth that now spans over the past five years. For the fall 2021 semester, a preliminary total of 7,404 students are currently enrolled at the flagship campus of the Southern University System. This is an overall increase of seven percent from the fall semester of 2020 and a particularly noteworthy 17 percent increase in the number of first-time freshmen currently attending the institution. These numbers include both undergraduate and graduate students.www.wafb.com
