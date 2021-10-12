CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Southern University continues to see increase in enrollment

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following information comes from Southern University System:. Southern University and A&M College continues to enjoy significant enrollment growth that now spans over the past five years. For the fall 2021 semester, a preliminary total of 7,404 students are currently enrolled at the flagship campus of the Southern University System. This is an overall increase of seven percent from the fall semester of 2020 and a particularly noteworthy 17 percent increase in the number of first-time freshmen currently attending the institution. These numbers include both undergraduate and graduate students.

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Kansas Regents report continuing decline in college enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Full-time enrollment is slightly down in colleges across Kansas. The Kansas Board of Regents reports that despite 1 and 1.2 percent increases in full-time equivalent enrollment (FTE) at community colleges and technical schools, a 2.4 decrease across the six state universities totals a 1.1 percent decrease for the overall system.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Southern

Good, bad and steady: Illinois university enrollment trends

Each fall, Southern Illinois University officials and community leaders eagerly anticipate the release of official tenth-day enrollment numbers, crossing fingers and hoping for higher enrollment. This year, the campus community was encouraged by the second consecutive year of a larger freshman class and a very slight dip of total enrollment...
ILLINOIS STATE
Times and Democrat

SCSU working to boost enrollment President: More students will help university

South Carolina State University is using several approaches to increase enrollment, according to interim President Alex Conyers. Conyers laid out the basic tenets of his “admissions growth strategic plan” during an Oct. 6 meeting of the S.C. State Board of Trustees. “I know that growing enrollment will help us resolve...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn University dual-enrollment program expanding to include students in Georgia

The Auburn First dual-enrollment program will be expanding its reach to provide access and affordability to more high school students. The program has already been successful in recent years reaching nearly 160 high schools throughout Alabama by providing dual-enrollment options. Starting next fall, the program will be expanding to include students in Fulton County, Ga.
GEORGIA STATE
gvsu.edu

Enrollment in accelerated degree program increases by more than 70 percent

Enrollment in a unique, accelerated degree completion program for adult learners offered by Grand Valley rose 72 percent over last year. LEADS was announced in February 2020 by President Philomena V. Mantella, who was joined at the event by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The flexible and customizable degree program allows students to shape their bachelor's degree and earn a certificate in a high-demand area (leadership, applied data analytics, project management or intercultural competence and communication). Students also can choose to enroll in a certificate program only.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A M College#Asian#Native American#Alaskan Indian#Hispanic#U S News And
inkfreenews.com

Trine Sees Record Enrollment This Fall

ANGOLA – Trine University in Angola says it has set a record for fall enrollment. The university welcomed just over 5,400 students at the beginning of the semester, more than 200 above the previous record. Trine says it has seen growth in the number of new students from 2020, with...
ANGOLA, IN
aldailynews.com

Early numbers show enrollment increases for community colleges, slight decreases for some universities

For-credit enrollment at Alabama’s community colleges increased more than 6% system wide this fall, according to preliminary numbers. Enrollment is now about 75,600 students taking classes that count toward degrees or certifications, compared to 70,904 in fall 2020, according to Alabama Community College System data shared with Alabama Daily News on Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Scranton Times

Enrollment drops, pressure increases

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities faced an array of steep challenges. But this fall, with an enrollment decline of more than 5,000, 5.4%, leaving the student population at 88,651, it’s clear that pressure on the system has accelerated even as it attempts to implement major reforms.
COLLEGES
Houston Chronicle

Enrollment, diversity increases at some Texas colleges

Some Texas colleges are seeing increases in enrollment, particularly among underrepresented groups, despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas A&M, Rice University, Houston Baptist universities, and the University of Texas at Austin all welcomed more students than last year, according to the colleges’ preliminary reports.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

International student enrollment increases at UT-Dallas

International student enrollment is up at the University of Texas at Dallas. During the 2020-2021 academic year, the Richardson-based university faced declining enrollment attributed to the pandemic. The now-reopened campus, combined with increased opportunities for international students, encouraged more international students to move to campus this semester, according to a university press release.
DALLAS, TX
KRQE News 13

UNM sees enrollment boost

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s flagship university is seeing a substantial boost in new student numbers for the fall semester. UNM enrollment numbers show a 10% increase in first-year students or nearly 290 more students than last year. There are also about 200 more grad students, a nearly 20% jump. International student enrollment rose by […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bigislandvideonews.com

UH Hilo Sees First Enrollment Increase In Nearly A Decade

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Enrollment for the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system increased for the first time in a decade, UH officials say. (BIVN) – UH-Hilo has seen its first enrollment increase since 2012, part of an overall enrollment increase for the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system this year. According to...
HILO, HI
WAFB

WAFB

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy