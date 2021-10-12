Hoover moves close to new development; Westwater approves construction of graphite project first phase; Drummond Co. appoints chief sustainability officer; Level Four Group acquires Harbor Financial Services

Harbor Financial Services, which has been in Mobile for more than 16 years, has been acquired by Level Four Group, LLC, a division of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI), the companies announced. Level Four Group is a holding company for Level Four Financial, LLC, a registered broker dealer that offers financial services including wealth management and institutional services, including financial and estate planning, asset management, retirement plan services, insurance, institutional trading and business consulting. Marc Whitehead, who served as Harbor president, CEO and co-owner, is now a partner in Level Four Group and CRI and serves as chief financial officer of Level Four Group and president of Level Four Financial, which continues to operate at 11 Water Street in Mobile.

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO