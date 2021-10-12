CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hoover moves close to new development; Westwater approves construction of graphite project first phase; Drummond Co. appoints chief sustainability officer; Level Four Group acquires Harbor Financial Services

By Alec Harvey
businessalabama.com
 8 days ago

Hoover moves closer to new redevelopment The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission approved a resurvey and a road connection that could pave the way for a new development off John Hawkins Parkway. The 39 acres will include 272 apartments, a 180-unit assisted living facility, 96-room hotel and new office building. – Hoover Sun …

businessalabama.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngnews.com

Village Board approves plans for park development, waste management, financial services

The DeForest Village Board approved several proposals at their Tuesday meeting involving significant amounts of money, but not unexpected costs. Proposals included a contract with financial consulting firm Baker Tilly to assist in planning for the use of federal COVID relief funds, selection of a new waste management firm, and construction of park pickleball courts and street renovation.
DEFOREST, WI
MyChesCo

Hill International to Provide Construction Management Services for the PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 Project

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced that it has been selected by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to provide construction management (CM) services for the $200 million PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 project. The project has three components: Section C, Section D30, and Section E Remainder. From I-276 MP...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphite#Assisted Living Facility#Drummond Co#Level Four Group#Harbor Financial Services
stlouiscnr.com

Holland Construction Services Building New Multi-Family Development in Wentzville, MO

Holland Construction Services has begun construction on a new $35 million multi-family development in Wentzville by Creve Coeur-based developer TriStar Properties. The 13- acre site, called Heartland View, will consist of seven, three-story apartment buildings with a total of 201 units. The 225,000 square-foot development will include 52 covered parking spaces, an amenities center with an in-ground pool and outdoor living area, a fitness studio as well as a 3,600 square-foot leasing office.
WENTZVILLE, MO
businessalabama.com

Spotlight on Jefferson County: Community Development

Auto supplier Mobis Alabama has begun work on a $15.8 million plant in Jefferson County Metropolitan Industrial Park, its second site in the state. Jefferson County is preparing the way for new companies and existing national companies to move in or reinvest their dollars and create new jobs in the region.…
ECONOMY
businessalabama.com

Economic Development Partnership of Alabama adds 6 to board

EDPA headquarters in Birmingham. Six state business leaders have been named to the board of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, one of the state’s premier organizations promoting business growth. New to the board are: Stephanie Bryan, CEO and chair of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Macke Mauldin, CEO and…
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
baybusinessnews.com

Level Four Acquires Harbor Financial Services

Harbor Financial Services, which has been in Mobile for more than 16 years, has been acquired by Level Four Group, LLC, a division of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI), the companies announced. Level Four Group is a holding company for Level Four Financial, LLC, a registered broker dealer that offers financial services including wealth management and institutional services, including financial and estate planning, asset management, retirement plan services, insurance, institutional trading and business consulting. Marc Whitehead, who served as Harbor president, CEO and co-owner, is now a partner in Level Four Group and CRI and serves as chief financial officer of Level Four Group and president of Level Four Financial, which continues to operate at 11 Water Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
businessalabama.com

LIV plans project in Texas; Special-edition Sonata being built in Montgomery; Online testers ProctorU becomes Meazure Learning; Mississippi bank acquires Fayette bank

LIV plans multifamily project in Texas LIV Development, based in Birmingham, has filed a permit with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a $77 million multifamily development in Pflugerville, Texas. The 30.5-acre project will include nearly 530,000 square feet of multifamily development. – Virtual Builders Exchange Special edition Sonata being built…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
martechseries.com

West Cary Group Appoints Account Expert Darren Foot as First Chief Client Officer

Appointment enhances marketing firm’s ability to drive maximum client success. West Cary Group, a minority-owned marketing, advertising and technology firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has hired Darren Foot as its first Chief Client Officer. In this newly established position, he will further amplify the Account Management team’s expertise as strategic business partners to their clients. His appointment reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to ensure that it is consistently providing effective leadership and delivering strong business outcomes for its rapidly growing client roster.
RICHMOND, VA
businessalabama.com

USA Health breaks ground for Fairhope facilities

Louis Mapp speaks at the event. He and his wife, Melinda, donated land for the Fairhope site. USA Health officials broke ground Tuesday on a free-standing surgery facility and a physician office building on the Mapp Family campus just outside of Fairhope. The state Certificate of Need Review Board approved plans…
FAIRHOPE, AL
businessalabama.com

Autauga, Prattville to contribute $4 million for community college campus; Gadsden company expanding; Daxko receives investment for growth; PCIFS secres $20 million in contracts

Autauga, Prattville to contribute $4 million for community college campus Autauga County and Prattville will contribute $4 million for a Central Alabama Community College campus in Prattville. CACC has a letter of intent to buy East Memorial Baptist Church, including 50,000 square feet of buildings and property. – Montgomery Advertiser Gadsden bioplastics company to…
PRATTVILLE, AL
businessalabama.com

Decatur, 3M reach $98M settlement in chemical fray

3M Co. has reached a settlement with the City of Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities in a long-running lawsuit over effects of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) near the Decatur plant. The settlement also covers a separate suit against 3M by the Tennessee Riverkeeper organization. The agreements are subject to final approval by all…
DECATUR, AL
businessalabama.com

Birmingham startup Linq experiences rapid growth

The trio behind Linq is, from left, CEO Elliott Potter, COO Jared Mattsson and CTO Patrick Sullivan. Photo by Cary Norton. Elliott Potter had an idea that he thought was so good, he shouted it from the balcony. No really. He literally shouted it from a balcony. In 2019, while working…
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Former Dubai Financial Services Authority Director Appointed as Chief Regulatory Liaison Officer by Binance

The team at digital assets firm Binance notes that they are pleased to confirm the appointment of Mark McGinness, former Head of International Relations at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Mark joins Binance as its Chief Regulatory Liaison Officer, the announcement revealed. Binance CEO ‘CZ’ Changpeng Zhao stated:. “Mark...
PERSONAL FINANCE
lawnandlandscape.com

Caterpillar names first chief sustainability & strategy officer

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Caterpillar Inc. is creating the position of Chief Sustainability & Strategy Officer, enhancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related disclosures and tying a portion of executive compensation to ESG. These actions reflect stakeholder feedback and illustrate the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability. "Sustainability is an important element...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy