NEW YORK: Russell Dubner, Edelman’s global vice chairman and chair of the new Edelman Trust Institute, is exiting the agency in December. Dubner plans to take his “much-postponed” 25th anniversary sabbatical. His first move is to earn his Judo black belt and then take a vacation in Argentina with his family. He would not share plans for his next career move, but just said to “stay tuned for more” in 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO