CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Barrington, MA

BITS & BYTES: Lamppost banners up in GB; Ventfort Hall Halloween weekend; BCC offers language classes; BTG presents concerts at The Colonial

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamppost banner art by students, local artists now up in GB. GREAT BARRINGTON — Downtown Great Barrington Cultural District (DGBCD) announces completion of their Placemaking Initiative highlighting cultural and historic sites in Great Barrington, as well as themes tied to the creative economy, historic preservation, and cultural activities. The banner art was created by area high school students and local artists, and is now hung up along Main and Railroad streets. In addition, each student’s banner art is posted on the Cultural District’s website, accompanied by artist bios. The project was developed and executed under the lead of Monument Mountain Regional High School art teacher Neel Webber. Click to see all of the artwork.

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Bannon in contempt

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Tuesday to refer former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal charges, teeing up a full House vote Thursday to hold Bannon in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena. The move...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenox, MA
Government
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
City
Great Barrington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Great Barrington, MA
Government
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Jerry Marotta
Person
Warren Zevon

Comments / 0

Community Policy