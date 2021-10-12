BITS & BYTES: Lamppost banners up in GB; Ventfort Hall Halloween weekend; BCC offers language classes; BTG presents concerts at The Colonial

Lamppost banner art by students, local artists now up in GB. GREAT BARRINGTON — Downtown Great Barrington Cultural District (DGBCD) announces completion of their Placemaking Initiative highlighting cultural and historic sites in Great Barrington, as well as themes tied to the creative economy, historic preservation, and cultural activities. The banner art was created by area high school students and local artists, and is now hung up along Main and Railroad streets. In addition, each student’s banner art is posted on the Cultural District’s website, accompanied by artist bios. The project was developed and executed under the lead of Monument Mountain Regional High School art teacher Neel Webber. Click to see all of the artwork.