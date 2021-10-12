CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Net Zero Carbon Hotel in the US Being Built in New Haven

By Large Dave
 7 days ago
If you've driven through New Haven, or stopped at the IKEA, you've undoubtedly noticed one of the coolest looking buildings in our state. We always called it the Lego building, because it looked like two square Lego blocks being snapped together with a 2 floor gap in between the blocks. I always knew it as the Pirelli Building for most of my life, but it's sat vacant for almost 20 years. That's about to change.

