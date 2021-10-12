CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Mortality Risk Decreases Among Those Who Undergo Allogeneic Blood or Marrow Transplantation at Younger Age

By Matthew Fowler
cancernetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from a cohort study found that the rate of late mortality has decreased over the last 40 years for patients who transplantation at a younger age or who received a bone marrow transplant. Although the rate of late mortality among patients who received allogeneic blood or marrow transplantation (BMT)...

www.cancernetwork.com

