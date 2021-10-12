UTPB student wins free tuition as part of COVID-19 vaccine incentive

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- University of Texas Permian Basin student Manuel Padilla won a major prize Friday as part of the school’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. The Freshman finance student received a full semester of free classes as part of his award.

Padilla was the grand prize winner, but other students who participated also received prizes such as gift cards, scholarships, Air Pods, and iPads. Students who participated in the program voluntarily updated their vaccine status with the university for a chance to win.

Now Padilla says he is grateful for the prize and is encouraging others to get vaccinated as well.

