CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

UTPB student wins free tuition as part of COVID-19 vaccine incentive

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwA8m_0cP7zpPM00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- University of Texas Permian Basin student Manuel Padilla won a major prize Friday as part of the school’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.  The Freshman finance student received a full semester of free classes as part of his award.

Padilla was the grand prize winner, but other students who participated also received prizes such as gift cards, scholarships, Air Pods, and iPads. Students who participated in the program voluntarily updated their vaccine status with the university for a chance to win.

Now Padilla says he is grateful for the prize and is encouraging others to get vaccinated as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

This Midland educator is certainly feeling the love

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Special Education teacher Blanca Garrido, and her family, were surprised with a brand-new heating and air-conditioning unit Thursday as part of The Bosworth Company’s “Feel the Love” install.  Each October, Lennox donates a free HVAC unit which The Bosworth Company installs free of charge for a local hero in need of a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

451
Followers
308
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy